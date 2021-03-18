A man wanted on three bench warrants who also was a person of interest in a Ballard County burglary was arrested along with several others Tuesday night in Bardwell.
At about 11:30 p.m., the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police went to a home in the 2600 block of Ky. 1181 in Bardwell. Law enforcement went there looking for Anthony Lynn, 33, of Bardwell, in connection with the above warrants and burglary.
Authorities found Lynn at the residence along with Jesse Beggs, 42, of Bardwell; Angalec Johnson, 38, of Bardwell; Elizabeth Clark, 28, of Paducah; Christina Hogancamp, 41, of Clinton; Douglas Allen, 49, of Lawrenceburg; Jonathan Gray, 28, of Bardwell; and two others. Deputies reported that upon entering the residence they saw methamphetamine “in plain sight” that was actively being smoked by individuals in the residence.
A search warrant yielded 7 grams of methamphetamine, nine guns, digital scales, multiple bags for packaging methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia associated with methamphetamine use including pipes, needles and torches, according to a news release from the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office
Lynn was served with the bench warrants, while Beggs, Johnson, Clark, Hogancamp and Allen were charged with various drug offenses. They were taken to the McCracken County Jail. Gray was cited and released on possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia charges. The two other unnamed individuals were not found to be in violation of any laws at the time of the search and were also released, according to the news release.
