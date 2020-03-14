McCracken County deputies arrested seven people in Paducah on Friday as part of a methamphetamine investigation.
According to the arrest report, the investigation began after detectives received information that Shannon Goss, 32, of Paducah was allegedly selling methamphetamine. Detectives said they conducted an investigation that revealed she was selling methamphetamine from her apartment on Ohio Street.
Detectives said they saw Goss pulling into the parking lot of a grocery store in the 2800 block of Lone Oak Road, where she and her passenger, Gabrielle Steinke, 23, of Bardwell, were taken into custody.
Accompanying the two was Steinke’s infant child, the sheriff’s office said. Goss was allegedly found to be in possession of about 34 grams (1.2 ounces) of crystal methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia, such as digital scales and baggies.
A search of Steinke’s possessions turned up methamphetamine, marijuana and smoking pipes used to smoke methamphetamine and marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.
Drug detectives then went to Goss’ residence to execute a search warrant. They reported finding five adults and a number of children there.
Methamphetamine, marijuana and used hypodermic syringes and needles used to inject methamphetamine were seen in plain view, according to the sheriff’s office.
Cody Land, 22, and Brandon Hill, 33, both of Paducah, were allegedly found to have methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
An extensive search of the apartment revealed additional items of drug paraphernalia which were indicative of the use and sale of illegal drugs, ammunition and a sawed-off shotgun, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies were assisted by the Department of Child Protective Services and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. The children were placed within the care of others by social services.
All seven people were arrested and brought to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Goss was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (2 grams, methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Steinke was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Land was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hill was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lacey Ramsey was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Trey Dameron was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Breanna Blakely was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure to notify the Department of Transportation of address change and possession of a defaced firearm.
