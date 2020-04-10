With students staying at home and college campuses mostly closed, high school seniors who may have put off applying to colleges may feel in a quandary about how to proceed.
Most colleges and universities have online application processes and virtual campus tours for prospective students on their websites.
Holly Miller, a guidance counselor at McCracken County High School, said that the typical relationships with admissions workers are different in the COVID-19 era.
She said that Lisa Stephenson, the director of the West Kentucky Community and Technical College community scholarship program, and WKCTC College Academy Director Lorry Beth Wilson would help students with college applications, scholarship applications and dual credit applications about twice a week at MCHS before the schools were closed in mid-March. Now, they provide information electronically.
“Lisa does an update on her Facebook page every day, and Lorry Beth has reached out to us many times over email, and we’re having a Zoom meeting (Wednesday),” Miller said.
Paducah Tilghman High School guidance counselor Ashley Sievers said that most college personnel are easily accessible, even if they aren’t in their college offices.
“Most of the college admissions officials I’ve had contact with are working from home,” she said. “They are available during their regular work hours through email or by phone. Some are even able to do Zoom appointments with students.”
Chase Durrance, the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority representative for this area, has been having phone meetings with seniors who need help. Durrance can be reached during regular office hours at 270-498-8291 and posts information on Twitter through @Chase_KHEAA.
Sievers said that although things may seem to have slowed down, students need to stick to the usual schedule when it comes to applications.
“If students have already been accepted to a college, they should check their application account and email regularly for information and the next steps: accepting the offer of admission, accepting scholarship offers, registering for orientation and replying to financial aid award letters,” she said.
Miller said that despite the barriers that the COVID-19 pandemic has made, seniors are still able to get counseling and college application help from high school counselors and college personnel.
“It’s been nice to know that even though we’re working non-traditionally, we’re getting stuff done,” she said.
