MAYFIELD — Restrictions are loosening for Kentucky nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
But what about senior centers?
There is no official state guidance on when they can reopen.
The dining hall at the Mayfield-Graves County Senior Center has been empty for a year, though meals are still going out through delivery and pickup. For Paula Henderson, eating at home without her friends is lonely.
“Coming down here and seeing what everyone is doing,” Henderson said. “Everybody’s laughing. Somebody’s got a silly joke or somebody’s got a story. You know, it just brightens your whole day up. And you know ... when you can’t do that. You really miss it.”
Mayfield-Graves County Senior Center director Charlotte Rodgers said they get tons of calls from seniors asking when they can come back again. But that’s a question she can’t answer just yet because they haven’t gotten any state guidance.
“Haven’t heard anything official at all,” Rodgers said. “So once we hear, we still have things we have to get done to get ready to open again. But we haven’t had a word yet. So we’re just kind of in limbo right now.”
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, who visited the area Monday, said the state is following CDC guidance on when these centers can reopen. She said with the vaccination roll out, it’s possible they can open by the end of spring or beginning of summer.
“We’re almost there,” Coleman said. “And I think the most important thing is, I think the phrase is ... Don’t spike the ball at the 10-yard line. Right? We’ve got to make sure that we get through. And make sure that everyone is vaccinated and safe. And then we can return to what we call normal.”
