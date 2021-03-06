The answer to “Is there a seed shortage?” is: Not really.
Because of COVID-19 and a great increase in both experienced and new gardeners, last year experienced a surge in vegetables. This year, it is vegetables, flowers and organics that are surging even more. Generally, seed orders are placed in March and April; this year ordering began in February.
During a recent seed webinar, Marissa Verdi, of Harris Seed Company, noted there may a delay in shipping and processing orders, but the percentage of out-of-stock and unavailable seed is very small. As replacements can take 6-9 months, some companies are pulling from the bulk sales to fill individual orders, offering a substitute or refund.
Verdi offered the following: Order early. Order early and expect some seeds out-of-stock, especially popular varieties. Be patient and flexible. Try a similar variety you may find it is a new favorite. Check your order confirmation. Shipping is taking longer due to the demand and recent weather. It may be two weeks rather than five days. Know your garden space, plants, and what it will take to maintain the garden. Do not horde. Some seeds do not last. Onion has a short germination period.
Some plants require successive seedings throughout the season. Keep seed in a cool place, label it as to name and date.
Be realistic as to how much seed you really need for your patio or 10-by-10-foot garden. And mostly, remember gardening is a stress release. It is so rewarding to see plants growing. Enjoy the garden.
Seed production is a complex global market that involves forecasting trends, production, a varying maze of regulations, politics, transportation, weather and now COVID-19. Verdi stated that its entire facility closed for 10 days due to COVID-19, adding its safety precautions apply to its seeds as well as staff.
THINGS TO DO
Crocus, snowdrops, iris foliage and some daffodil buds are showing color. Bush honeysuckle fragrant blooms and hellebores have returned after the recent bitter temperatures and snow.
• Garden — Summer bulbs are in nurseries and stores. Check the planting directions for when to plant, as it is too early for most of the varieties. Take care in removing fall dead foliage, as it may be housing pollinators wintering over. Look for butterfly chrysalis and moth cocoons.
• Lawn — Tamp down mole runs. Pick up sticks and twigs before mowing. They dull mower blades, and blades create sharp projectiles. Do not mow when the ground is soggy.
• Trees — Prune crape myrtles to maintain size and remove broken or crossed branches. Do not cut more than 50% of branches. The tree will grow back but eventually damage the tree. The practice is known as Crape Murder before leaves begin to appear. As flowers buds grow on new wood, branches can be cut after blooming to force more bloom during the season. It has been 11 years since the 2009 ice storm and mature trees that weathered the storm are beginning to exhibit decline, particularly smaller and less foliage.
• Vegetables — Plant the tallest varieties on the northern end of the garden so that they don’t shade smaller ones to the south. Plant English peas between March 9-17. Space limited for growing herbs? Sow these one-to-a-pot moist-loving herbs: basil, cilantro, parsley and tarragon. Or these sun and fairy dry herbs: rosemary, sage and thyme.
EVENTSNow-April 16 — Lyon County Master Gardeners Native Plant Sale. To order: lcmga.yosite.com, or 270-388-2341. Pick up on April 24, 8 a.m. to noon. UK Extension Office, 231 Main St., Eddyville, KY 42038.
March 11 — “Best Native Plants,” Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, live-streaming, 2 p.m., $15 each. The programs will be recorded and available for viewing until May 30. Registration: https://cincinnatizoo.org/horticculture/horticulture_events.
March 11 — “Windowsill Garden,” Lyon County Home Horticulture Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Zoom or Facebook Live. Information: 270-388-2341.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof@att.net.
