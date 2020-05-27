While COVID-19 has made changes to the state’s primary election necessary, every effort has been made to keep the process fair for everyone, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said Tuesday.
Adams, a Paducah native, was featured in a Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce webinar highlighting those changes, part of the organization’s Public Policy Series.
The secretary of state outlined some of the challenges officials faced as well as efforts to make sure the needs of voters were taken into consideration.
“It’s a very unique situation,” Adams said, of the coronavirus outbreak. “That makes it pretty logistically difficult to have an election.”
Challenges included not being able to find enough polling locations, finding the requisite number of poll workers, and staying true to the state’s constitution which ensures in-person voting but also allows for absentee voting.
“We expanded absentee balloting. We made it easier by launching a website, govoteky.com, where you can go to register to vote and use the site to request an absentee ballot,” Adams said.
“We had to reduce the number of polling locations. We don’t have enough PPE (personal protective equipment) for all the locations, and we don’t have enough locations to have people stay 6 feet apart.”
Efforts are also being made to limit direct contact between poll workers and voters and minimize voters having to touch the same devices.
“I want to be very clear. There are four ways to vote in this election,” he said. “We didn’t take anyone’s rights away, we respected our constitution. We just created additional options.”
People can vote in person on Election Day, vote early in person at the county clerk’s office, get an absentee ballot and drop it off in person at the clerk’s office, or mail the absentee ballot using a postage-paid return envelope.
All mailed absentee ballots must by postmarked on or before Election Day, June 23.
“We made it easy as we possibly can to vote, but we also made it hard to cheat,” Adams said.
“There’s no one tougher on ballot integrity that I am. We’re taking this very, very seriously. Your vote will be kept secure and secret, no matter how you cast it. All four methods have controls in place.”
The online election portal, introduced last Friday, had 100,000 voters registered for absentee ballots as of midday Tuesday.
According to McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs, early in-person voting will be held in her office 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 8-22.
On Election Day, voting will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The McCracken County Courthouse will be closed to all other business on Election Day, to allow plenty of space for social distancing.
“I know Kentuckians are very frustrated right now,” Adams said. “I know they’re worried, I know they’re stressed out. It’s been a struggle for all of us in public service to try to accommodate the current reality.
“It’s not permanent. It’s not something that’s ideal, but it’s the only way to ensure we keep elections free and open and fair. And, include people who would otherwise not be able to show up on Election Day and handle the lines.”
