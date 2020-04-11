A 75-year-old McCracken man has died of COVID-19, the Purchase District Health Department announced Friday, marking the second local death from the pandemic.
The county now has 21 reported cases of the virus, the latest a 63-year-old man who tested positive Thursday and is in stable condition while self-quarantining at home.
Meanwhile, a new testing site has been opened by the Paducah Community COVID-19 Task Force at Heartland Church, 4777 Alben Barkley Drive.
Task force member Nicole Turnbo said the location was chosen for its centralization and ease of access. McCracken also has two other testing sites — at Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Thus far, about 100 tests have been performed at Heartland, Turnbo said, and the process is free with a primary care order from a participating physician with the Paducah task force.
Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patients must show a valid ID at the front gate and remain in their car while they receive further instruction from health care workers on-site.
“I think everybody has done great to adapt (to the pandemic) and make sure patients are being taken care of,” said Turnbo, who is also a member of the Heartland congregation.
Also, local officials met Friday at the Paducah-McCracken Emergency Management Office for the fifth straight week to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 response. Residents were publicly thanked by all officials attending for their ongoing social distancing efforts, and were asked to continue those efforts, especially over Easter weekend.
Purchase District Health Department Director Kent Koster outlined a dramatic shortage in blood and plasma, clarifying: “You can still donate both. The search continues and it’s needed.”
Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless thanked several local agencies for their efforts to stem the spread of the pandemic — particularly workplace changes by first responders to limit social contact.
“Our fire and police departments have had to make significant internal changes to make sure they are not, as the governor says, becoming the ‘honeybee’,” Harless said. “So thank you to those teams for adapting, and thank you also to our health departments. They are small teams doing a lot of work and we appreciate you.”
Mercy Health-Lourdes President and CEO Michael Yungmann said of recent testing efforts that, with only one positive case in the last 24 hours, “social distancing works and is more important than ever.”
“I want to say kudos to the public. I think the numbers show that we are doing a good job of staying at home and distancing,” added Dr. Brad Housman, Baptist Health chief of medical staff.
Jerome Mansfield, Paducah-McCracken County Office of Emergency Management director, echoed the words of appreciation, but also cautioned: “We have not arrived at our destination yet.”
Kentucky experienced its largest single-day total Friday with 242 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths. There are 1,693 total cases statewide and there have been 90 deaths.
On Friday, three new cases were reported in Calloway County, one in Graves, and two in Marshall.
Mercy Health has established a hotline for COVID-19 questions and concerns at 888-700-9011.
