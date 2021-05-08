The fattest and most scrumptious of all flowers, a rare fusion of fluff and majesty, the peony is now coming into bloom. — Henry Mitchell, American writer (1923-93)
Peony varieties are particularly beautiful this year, proving why the peony has earned its title of King of the Garden. Its fragrant, 8-10-inch-wide blooms of muted to vivid colors of pure white, pink, burgundy, red and bi-colors is reason enough, and is one of our least demanding garden flowers. Plant 1-2 inches deep in full sun, water when planted, fertilize if spindly or yellowed, and in the fall cut to the ground, except the tree type.
Plant the three types (Tree, Itoh aka Intersectional, and Herbaceous) and you will have continuous seven weeks of bloom late April through mid-June. Itoh-type was the first to produce yellow flowers and since has added 31 varieties whose blooms include coral, deep purple, mahogany and bright yellow.
Cut flowers usually last 7-10 days, depending on the variety and age of the flower. For even longer fresh peonies, store cut buds just as they are showing color, completely plastic wrap including ends and buds, place horizontally in a refrigerator and bring out a few at a time. Recut the stems, place in warm water and they open in about a week.
The refrigerated wrapped peonies will last up to 1-3 months.
The following will give a full season of blooms:
Herbaceous: Heirloom “Reine Hortense” and “Miss America” are both fragrant and open with a blush that ages to pure white.
The latter is a very hardy single that does not need staking.
Tree: “Cardinal Vaughn” produces its rich magenta blooms early in the spring and will reach 7 feet in five years. Perfect for small gardens and near power lines.
Itoh: Lemony fragrant Bartzella’s semi-double blooms appear in the early summer and will continue to flower 3-4 weeks.
THINGS TO DO• Tools — It is important to clean pruners both after use and between cuts of a diseased plant. Alcohol will kill some of the pathogens (disease) but will dull the blade. Lysol effectively disinfects, is eco-friendly and non-toxic to plants.
• Garden — The soil is moist and easy to dig, making planting and weeding easy. Plant tender bulbs that were stored overwinter. Plant and mark the location of annuals and perennials. Deadhead Easter lilies, and tuck daffodil foliage under emerging hosta. Plant Solomon’s seal rhizomes facing the same direction for a more attractive planting. The stems grow away from the rhizomes. Caladiums do not like clay. Work in perlite until the soil is loose enough to be workable by hand. It will make digging in the fall much easier.
Save money and time by not fertilizing newly planted annuals, as they are pre-fertilized. When applying granular fertilizer, water the soil the day before to improve absorption. Install soaker hoses to direct water into the ground and not on foliage. Cover with mulch to retain moisture.
Place cages to support tall and top-heavy plants as they grow. An alternative is to insert three rods around the plant and tie with a cord at three levels.
Tie the cord around each rod to secure the cord in place.
• Trees and shrubs — For a shrub-form crape myrtle allow the base suckers to remain, otherwise keep removed as they appear.
Crapes are heavy feeders that need 10-10-10 fertilizer one or two times a month. Add Cornus Kousa (Korean dogwood) to extend dogwood blooms into May. C. amomum (Silky dogwood) is a shrub that blooms into June.
• Vegetables — Place onion skins around cucumbers to repel squash bugs and striped cucumber beetles. Added to the compost pile, they will repel worms as well. Powdery mildew can be controlled by spraying with a manure tea twice a week.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
