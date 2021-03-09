MAYFIELD — This week, local school districts return to in-person instruction up to five days a week.
Paducah Schools will resume four days a week, while Mayfield Elementary students are coming in for five days.
Anna Edwards is a teacher with two students at Mayfield Elementary.
“As a parent, I told my two this morning, ‘You know, it’s going to be a five-day week,’ ” Edwards said. “And they were excited. They did not groan and moan. They were ready. They said, ‘Yay, we get to come five days.’ They were ready.”
As a teacher, Edwards believes in-person instruction will help students perform better academically.
“You just can’t beat that teacher being the classroom, looking at those students, and helping them in the classroom,” Edwards said. “It’s hard to beat that.”
Precautions like social distancing, sanitizing and masking will continue.
The academic calendar for next school year has already been approved. Mayfield superintendent Joe Henderson is hoping for a more traditional five-day-a-week school schedule. But things could change with the pandemic.
“It would be a blessing for sure,” Henderson said. “It’s been very difficult on a lot of people. Students first and foremost, faculty, families in our community. It would be great if we get that opportunity.”
The district is considering middle school and high school students to return five days a week. Henderson said they chose to bring elementary students in full time because cases were low and students don’t switch classes throughout the day.
