Healing after a tragic moment isn’t easy, especially when triggers are thrown into the mix.
That’s what some people in Marshall County are dealing with after a false report of gunshots at Murray High School on Monday. The incident in Murray happened just a few days after Marshall County marked three years since its deadly high school shooting.
Marshall County Resiliency Center Coordinator Jayna Burkey said she knows people feel uneasy about this week’s incident.
“These events that have unfolded are absolutely triggering, not just for those who were involved in the Marshall County shooting, but for any traumatic event,” Burkey said.
“I would just encourage those who do feel that anxiousness, who do feel overwhelmed, who have feelings of anxiety that they would just reach out to us, so we can be that resource for them.”
The non-profit organization uses free trauma therapy services, support groups, art and holistic practices to help people heal through their trauma.
“When you walk into our facility, we hope the first thing that you notice would be the warmth,” Burkey said.
Marshall County Schools Director of Pupil Personnel Patricia Greer admits she was traumatized when she heard the news of what was happening at Murray High School.
“Oh yes, I mean it’s going to traumatize everybody in our region, so yes,” Greer said.
She was the Marshall County High School principal at the time of the shooting. Greer said community support continues to help everyone heal.
“Whenever darkness comes, light takes it away, and we showed our light and continue to show our light,” Greer said.
Triggers look different to everyone, but Burkey said her team is here for anyone in need. They use different tools like their “Hope Board” to help.
“The board as a total piece, as you look at it, is not perfect by any means,” she said.
The board gives clients a place to leave encouraging notes, or take the ones that stand out to them.
“Anything that just gives someone else, a little bit of hope,” Burkey said.
Each tag has different phrases from individuals or notable people like, “You got this,” or “Every day may not be a good day, but there is good in every day.”
Marshall County Resiliency is completely free. It does not require an insurance card.
For more information about the center and how to access its services, visit MarshallStrong.org.
