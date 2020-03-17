With all Kentucky public schools closed for at least two weeks, the McCracken County and Paducah Independent school districts opted to continue providing breakfast and lunch to students.
The first day of providing food for both districts was Monday. McCracken used buses to deliver meals to bus-riding students and provided food at six “satellite sites.” The Paducah district made food available at 18 sites for students.
Also, the Paducah Middle School Café is open from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. every day for students to get their meals and take them home. Those going to the school café should enter through the doors in the back of the building.
On Monday, McCracken buses made their rounds at 10 a.m. Bus drivers went along their usual routes and stopped at their riders’ homes, bringing a sack of breakfast and lunch either to parents or students waiting at the bus stop or to their door.
McCracken County also has pickup points — also called satellite sites — in its district for students who do not ride the bus. Those locations are Banks Market, Destiny Church, Farley Elementary School, Forthman Foods, Gospel Mission and Rural King.
Parents can sign up for food pickup at the school district’s website, mccracken.kyschools.us.
Paducah buses will bring food to 18 locations, with food available from 10:30 to 11 a.m.
Paducah district students can get their meals at Anderson Court Apartments, Blackburn Apartments, the Brooks Stadium parking lot, Carson Park, Dolly McNutt Apartments, Dudley Court, Ella Munal community, Family Service Society, Fernwood Apartments, Forest Hills community office, the Fresh Start parking lot, Grace Baptist Church, McCracken County Public Library, Paducah Cooperative Ministries, River City Mission and Willow Oaks Apartments.
Other areas to pick up meals for Paducah city students are the intersection of Blaess Street and Bell Avenue and the intersection of Chester Hack Drive and Lincoln Avenue.
Teresa Bottoms, McCracken director of transportation, said she was excited for the start of the food distribution program and hoped it worked well from the start.
“We’re putting 100 lunches on every bus, and we hope we get rid of every one of them,” she said. “We’re delivering to our non-(bus) riders as well, so we set up a spreadsheet where (parents) can go in and register and it automatically makes a list of non-riders for our bus drivers, to distribute those addresses to them. We’ve got 130 stops already.”
Sara Jane Hedges, McCracken director of food services, said the bags of food contain enough to make up reimbursable meals.
“There are enough components to make up a reimbursable breakfast — which are going to have a two-grain option and a fruit option,” Hedges said. “We also have enough components in that sack to make up a reimbursable lunch.
“We’re loading up higher on Fridays, because we know some of (the students) will go through the weekend without food.”
Hedges said she thought the first day went well.
“We ended up serving 3,485 students — about half of (the district’s) 7,000 students,” she said. “About 3,200 of that came from our bus routes.
“It was actually a good day for us. It wasn’t as big a loss as we anticipated.”
Hedges said parents who have questions about food distribution may call the board office at 270-538-4000.
Lynsi Barnhill, Paducah director of food services, said the first day of food distribution also “went great” for her district.
“I was able to ride on one of the buses, and it just reminds us of why we do what we do every day,” she said.
“We take 18 buses, one to each site. They pick up from their designated schools and do one drop: lunch for that day and breakfast for the next day.”
Barnhill said the school system provided breakfast and lunch to more than 700 of the district’s 3,300 students and emphasized that all students are eligible to receive meals.
“We prepared 1,500 meals (on Monday),” she said. “They had either a peanut butter sandwich or a grilled cheese. We wanted to be sure to have an allergy-friendly option for kids. There was a fruit, a vegetable, a juice and a milk. They also had Pop-Tarts for breakfast and another fruit.”
If Paducah students’ parents are not getting the text messages being sent out by the district, they should contact the district office at 270-444-5600.
