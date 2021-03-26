Under a new law, Kentucky students could choose to repeat a grade level because of the pandemic.
The law gives school districts the option to decide whether to implement it. Paducah Public, McCracken County and Marshall County schools haven’t decided.
The bill also gives high school student-athletes the option of a fifth year of eligibility. Superintendents say they’re weighing the options to see what’s best for kids.
McCracken County superintendent Steven Carter knows some students may need another year to recoup academically from the pandemic. He warns, research shows retaining students isn’t good for them in the long run. But it’s up to families to do what’s best for their child.
“It’ll be individualized,” Carter said. “You know, some students will have had losses this year. There will be some students who still have had exceptional gains.”
Carter said there are factors parents should consider for their child down the road. For example, if a student participates in dual-credit classes and they repeat a year, the extra hours could affect financial aid.
He said for athletes, the law will allow students to get a fifth year of academic eligibility, but if they turn 19 years old before August 1, 2021, they will be disqualified.
“Again, there’s a lot of nuances to this, we’ll have to work through,” Carter said. “And we’ll want to be able to communicate that accurately to parents on what that has to do long term.”
Paducah Public Schools superintendent Donald Shively believes this could be beneficial for some students. With pandemic restrictions, it could cause spacing issues.
“It could strain, you know, the enrollment for your school building,” Shively said. “And there is a set number of students that can be in each individual building.”
Shively plans to send a survey out to parents in the next few weeks to see what they want to do for their children.
Parents have until May 1 to let the school district know their decision. School districts statewide must decide whether they’re implementing the new law by June 1.
Marshall County Schools and Mayfield Independent Schools also are still deciding. Marshall Superintendent Trent Lovett plans to discuss it at the next board meeting.
