This is National School Counseling week.
The pandemic has made counselors’ work needed now more than ever, and they are serving students virtually and in-person.
McNabb Elementary third grader Gabrielle Ross sees her counselor regularly for emotional support.
“Well if I feel sad, I can just ask my teacher to come down here,” Ross said Tuesday. “And I can tell her what’s wrong.”
Counselors also help students with academic support, making sure they’re performing well in class.
McNabb counselor Rona Knox said the need for counseling is growing as studetns deal with the academic and emotional challenges of the pandemic.
Knox understands students miss the socialization of consistent in-person learning. It’s taking a toll.
“Students being at home and not being in an environment that they’re used to being in,” Knox said, “it really is affecting them. They need someone to talk to.”
Seeing students’ growth and progress is the most rewarding aspect of the job for Knox. Gabrielle appreciates her counselors being there.
“Guidance counselors are really helpful, because they are always here for you,” the third grader said. “And they really help you a lot.”
Knox is excited to continue serving McNabb Elementary students. She said she has some students that she sees daily in-person or virtually.
Parents or guardians can contact their local school district if their child needs school counseling support.
