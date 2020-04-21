JRA Architects, a company with offices in Lexington and Louisville, was awarded the bid for the multi-million dollar Paducah Head Start building project by the Paducah Independent School Board on Monday.
The firm is also overseeing the Paducah Innovation Hub project. The district announced April 2 that it would receive $14.5 million in grant funding toward building a new Head Start center.
The funding comes from the $55 million federal Disaster Relief Act aimed toward repairs caused by hurricanes Florence and Harvey. The center was flooded by rain caused by Hurricane Harvey in August 2017.
Last week, the school board approved $13.16 million in capital funds for the project.
“(The architect firm) will get an overall percentage of the overall building project construction,” PISD Superintendent Donald Shively said. “They will earn a 5.5% fee.
“We don’t really know the total construction cost until the bid. Right now, it’s just an estimated amount.”
Students will not return this year
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that all in-person classes in Kentucky public schools will be canceled for the remainder of the school year. Students will complete classwork through Non-Traditional Instruction for the rest of the school year.
In a teleconference call, Beshear told Kentucky’s public school superintendents that the school closure period that began March 16 should continue even after Kentucky reaches phase one of the federally recommended guidelines for reopening the state.
“Because of that, I’m not going to be able to recommend that we resume in-person classes this year,” Beshear said. “It’s just not going to be safe for our kids, it’s not going be safe for our families and it could frustrate all the gains we have made to this point.”
In conjunction with the governor’s announcement, the Kentucky Department of Education released a plan designed to maximize instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan allows districts to continue to use the Non-Traditional Instruction Program for the remainder of the school year and grants relief for districts as they attempt to reach the equivalent of 1,062 hours of instructional time.
McCracken County Superintendent Steve Carter and Shively both said the closure was foreseeable.
Carter said the school board would hold a special meeting at noon Friday to determine when the final day of school would be, based on the minimum 1,062 class hours required by the state.
“Once we sit down and analyze … where that’s going to be, we’ll see how it falls,” he said. “I’ve got a general idea, but I don’t want to put out misinformation and have to correct it later when we’ll have a clear answer on Friday.”
McCracken County students, faculty and staff took the spring break week of April 6-10, which would keep their end of the school year close to the originally scheduled date of May 21.
Paducah students did classwork through the originally-scheduled spring break week of April 6-10, shortening the school year by a week, although it took two snow days, March 16-17, before beginning NTI on March 18. The original end-of-school date for those students was May 22.
“They were telling us that NTI days could only be 6.5 hours toward the 1,062 instructional hours,” Shively said. “(On Monday), (interim state education) commissioner (Kevin Brown) told us that we could extend that to seven hours.”
