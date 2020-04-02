Small businesses can apply for Small Business Administration loans to cover payroll and other certain expenses beginning Friday.
The Paycheck Protection Program provides small businesses with funds to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs including benefits. Funds can also be used to pay interest on mortgages, rent and utilities, according to the SBA.
Applications can be made through any existing SBA 7(a) lender or any federally insured depository institution, federally insured credit union, and Farm Credit Institution that is participating.
A list of participating lenders and additional information is available at www.sba.gov.
