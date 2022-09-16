Hiding out there in the camouflage of vegetative surroundings is a lacerator of legs, a slasher of shins and an absolute assassin of ankles.
And there is no guarantee that this villain won’t carve its vengeance into the entire remainder of your vulnerable carcass.
There are creatures with the potential to do you wrong with teeth and/or claws, but the likelihood of them shedding your blood because of you just being in the sticks is ever so minimal. Yet, if you so much as wander through the unkempt environment, you stand a fair chance of shedding your bodily fluid and winding up with open wound from a passive punisher, smilax.
There is no smile in smilax. That is just a flora group name for the stuff we know as sawbriar. This is a woody, thorn-bristling vine that has been called greenbrier, catbrier and probably a few other regional or localized labels.
Sawbriar is a realistic name, however, if you can image a sawblade of several feet long with the teeth of that blade sharpened to needle-like points. The thorns on sawbriar are not terribly long, but they are rigid and unmercifully sharp.
At least 300 species of smilax grow across the eastern United States and Canada. There are reported to be at least 14 species in the South. Hereabouts, there seems to be a couple of species at a minimum. But any sawbriar by varying genus/species names can be just as painful.
Many of the plants with which we have issues today can be blamed on importation. They are exotics that people have brought here either intentionally or by accident. This isn’t so with smilax. These vines are original equipment, native to our habitats.
The stuff grows along the ground from glossy green vines that usually reach about pencil thickness. Sawbriar produces a thin crop of shiny, simple, alternate leaves that take heart or lance shapes.
Thorns on the vines grow in respect to the age and thickness of the vines themselves. Young vines develop thorns early on. They are sharp and can be troublesome at this stage, but they don’t attain the length for brutal stabbings that the older vines can inflict.
Some of the thorns on an older sawbriar vine can approach an inch in length. To blunder into these is most regretful.
Tendrils on the vine reach up and climb in many instances when they reach trees. Elevation seems to spur the sawbriar along, for the vines often extend farther up trees than they spread across the ground.
Growing in low branches or in ground level shrubby vegetation, the smilax can form interwoven tangles. When it occurs at ground level, older extensive clusters of sawbriar form clusters that make effective obstacles. Encounter one of these as you are moving through the brush, and it makes much more sense to go around it.
You can, of course, cut or tear your way through a sawbriar patch that dominates a thicket, but the pain and blood loss usually isn’t worth it. When there is an option, bypass it.
I’m guessing that smilax vines decided some long while ago that they would develop sharp, hide-piecing thorns so that critters would leave them alone. That doesn’t work all that well on many forms of wildlife. Deer find sawbriar vines as a most inviting (if maybe self-defensive) food. They relish the young shoots and leaves.
Smilax produces some small blue-to-black berries by fall, and these are readily eaten by a variety of birds and mammals.
As an aside, people in the know of the backwoods have traditionally used sawbriar as a human food source. The new shoots in the spring are supposed to be quite tasty and nutritious - sort of like asparagus. The tuberous roots are reputed to be edible, somewhat turnip-like, although reports are that you’ll burn up more calories digging them out and preparing them in edible fashion than you’ll get from the meal they provide.
Seeming like about everything else that grows, smilax plants have been sampled and used for medicinal purposes. Supposedly, the leaves have been used to brew a sort of tea to treat stomach ailments. In more recent times, there has been some research that indicates possible treatment for dementia may lie in the chemical properties of smilax.
To most people, however, sawbriar is something that is going to produce a swift, piercing pain when they try to pull a small, emergent shaft of greenery growing up in the hedge or the garden.
The most common smilax “attack” is probably when someone is walking through the woods and inadvertently hooks a vine across the lower leg or shoe top with a step through the ground cover. With the vine anchored on one side or the other, the forward motion of the leg allows the vine with its occasional thorns to slide across the point of contact.
Dragging the thorns across one’s ankle or shin makes it clear why we call it sawbriar. The gashing that results makes a good argument for “brush pants” like upland hunters wear if you are going to be plunging your lower extremities through low vegetation.
Especially as native growth, sawbriar vines have their warranted place in our environment, we must suppose. I just deplore it when my place necessarily or accidently intersects with their place.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.