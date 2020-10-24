TODAY
Paducah Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 306 N. Second St.
McCracken County Public Library, Free Flu Shots and COVID Testing, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 270-442-2510 for more information.
SUNDAY
McCracken County Public Library, DIY Succulent Pumpkin Planters Craft Lessons, 2 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
