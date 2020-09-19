TODAY
Paducah Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 306 N. Second St.
Kentucky Blood Center Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lone Oak Fire Department No. 3 Training Room, 111 W.B. Ford Drive, Paducah. Sign-up and questions, call 800-775-2522.
Graves County Public Library, Icehouse Race Car Derby Workshop, 10:30 a.m., 270-247-2911 for more information.
SUNDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual DYI Canning Jar Ring Pumpkin Craft, 2 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/ or 270-442-2510 for more information.
