Several western Kentucky rural hospitals are among 24 in the commonwealth that will receive money through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.
The Kentucky Office of Rural Health has received nearly $4 million in CARES Act funding, which will provide one-time support to hospitals to help cover expenses related to COVID-19 testing, clinical services and equipment.
Hospitals to receive funds from the Office of Rural Health include Caldwell Medical Center in Princeton, Marshall County Hospital in Benton, and Trigg County Hospital in Cadiz. Figures for what each hospital will receive have not been released.
The Kentucky Office of Rural Health, established in 1991, is a federal-state partnership which works with rural hospitals on improving their operations, economic viability, clinical quality and population health.
