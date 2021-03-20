There is good news and bad when it comes to Rose Rosette Disease (RRD). The good news is that research has shown that RRD is easier to control now than in 2018 when Dr. Mark Windham, UT Extension, Entomology and Pathology, first warned us of RRD stating that it was worse than the Japanese beetle.
The bad news is the microscopic virus-carrying mite is windblown from plant to plant and by contact. Windham says that early detection and sanitation are key to healthy plants. He suggests plant inspection once every 1-2 weeks during the growing season. Look for excessive very fine thorns, distorted buds, red- and sometimes green-thickened stems and thin leaves.
Dig the plant immediately at the first indication of disease and take it to your Extension Service. The good news is that we no longer need to bag it, as the mites do not drop off for 36 hours, however, do not shake the plant, as the mites will fall off. Nor use a leaf blower around the roses. More good news, mites need to live on plants, they die on soil. Once the area is cleared of leaves, new roses can be planted.
If the infection is minimal, prune well beyond the infection immediately upon spotting symptoms. Sterilize pruners between each cut. Windham recommends to use hydrogen peroxide, not chlorine, as it dulls the blade. Windham says that “Forbid” miticide spray started in June will help protect roses, but use as little as possible so as not to get the mites used to it and to protect the environment.
The virus has been replicated in trials and a few roses have shown promise but are not consistently resistant.
Removal of the plant still is the safest control.
THINGS TO DOPhenology is the study of plant activities and how they relate to other plants. Daffodils are in bloom, sow peas now. As forsythia is blooming, it is time to treat germinating crabgrass. Crocus has bloomed out, but it is not too late to prune roses.
• Garden — Divide summer and fall perennials. Remove last fall’s dead foliage. Cut ornamental grasses to the ground. Take pictures of plants in bloom, print and mark location, name and when emerged, to avoid planting on top of late perennials and bulbs. Place a marker by hellebore noting its “flower” color, to ID nearby seedlings’ color next year.
• Houseplant — On warm days, move plants outside that are to spend the summer there. If temperatures are to be below 55 degrees, bring in or cover. Always remove covers before the sun hits the plant. Repot root bound plants into one-size-larger container. The soil level should be one half to one inch below the container rim to prevent soil splashing when watering. Prune leggy plants. Start fertilizing plants as they start to grow. Use one-fourth-strength fertilizer when watering.
• Lawn — Accumulated thatch should be removed. Use a garden rake (rigid tines) or, for large areas, a detacher may be rented from a nursery. Edge walks and beds. Spray wild onions. Henbit can be controlled with a general weed killer, but it must be applied before it blooms.
• Trees and shrubs — Remove suckers at the base of trees. If the center of a small tree has died and has suckers, they may be allowed to grow to form a bush or select the strongest sucker to produce a new tree. Prune kerria japonica, lilac and viburnum that bloom on new wood. Dormant shipped plants should immediately be unpacked, inspected, and roots kept moist until ready to plant.
• Virtual event — Now-April 16, Lyon County Master Gardeners Native Plant Sale. To order: visit lcmga.yosite.com, or phone 270-388-2341. Pick up plants and attend lectures 8 a.m.-noon on April 24, UK Extension Office, Eddyville.
• In-Person event — April 2, McCracken County Civic Beautification Board, Roughleaf dogwood giveaway, McCracken County Library, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof@att.net.
