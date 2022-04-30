MIDDLETON, Wis. — Rose Jett Morgan, 80, of Middleton, and formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at the Wisconsin Dells Health Services with her daughter by her side.
Rose was born on July 11, 1941, in Bardwell, Kentucky, to the late Paul and Lillian (Viniard) Jett. Mr. Jett was a longtime employee of the Paducah Sun Democrat. She married Frederick E. “Freddie” Morgan on April 8, 1981. While in Paducah, Rose attended Westminster Presbyterian Church and was the former President of Kentucky Presbyterian Women prior to moving to Madison. Rose was a 1959 graduate of Lone Oak High School and attended Murray State University. She was the owner of Heritage House Fine Furnishings and Design and later worked as a supervisor at the Whitehaven Welcome Center in Paducah. Rose was an active member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and a member of the Sarah Circle. Rose had a fun sense of humor and loved nothing more than trying new recipes and shopping at Macy’s.
Rose is survived by her daughter, Mollie, and husband, Mark Stetzer; grandchildren, Daniel (Sahand Hasani) Driver, Alex Driver, Dana (Casey) Smith, Trevon (Brittnie) Lisser, Colton Stetzer, Steven Stetzer, and Hunter Stetzer; great-granddaughters, Autumn, Quinn, and Gracie; one brother, Paul Jett and his wife, Becky; brother-in-law, Ron Morgan and his wife, Ann; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death was her husband, Freddie Morgan, and parents, Paul and Lillian Viniard Jett.
Graveside memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at Maplelawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Don Barger officiating and longtime friend, Liz White Henson, singing. Friends are asked to gather at the cemetery.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Rd., Madison, WI 53711.
Local arrangements were made by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
