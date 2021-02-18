METROPOLIS, Ill. — Anyone out driving the past few days has probably tried to avoid hitting birds.
They have been seen up and down roads nibbling on the brine treatment on the pavement, and it is killing them.
They are either eating too much to the point they are getting hit while trying to eat it or to the point where it is giving them high salt blood levels.
River’s Edge veterinarian and co-owner Russell B. Jones gave his reason for this strange finding.
“It doesn’t take very much salt to actually cause issues in birds, and their diets are not heavy in salt either,” Jones said Thursday.
Jones showed the salt his office uses on their pavement. He thinks birds may be looking at the pebbles and assuming they are crops when they are rocks of salt.
Brookport resident Todd Taylor called WPSD Local 6 to say he saw several dead birds along U.S. 45. His dog even picked one up but didn’t eat it. Taylor was told his dog was fine since he did not eat the bird.
Jones said a lick or two of the treatment should not harm pets, but owners need to keep them away from rock salt. He said too much salt could result in diarrhea, vomiting and even death.
The treatment can be rough on animal paws as well. Jones advises checking pets’ paws too.
“When your pets do come in, especially if you’ve been on the roads or on salted sidewalks, you can just simply wipe them off with a wet washcloth or lukewarm water bath to dip their feet in,” Jones said.
“Then dry them off. That will dissolve all the salt off.”
Jones said he wishes there was a way to help the birds.
“Do your best to avoid them, it’s really hard sometimes. You know, life’s cruel to wildlife,” he said.
“I would not necessarily suggest trying to get out and handling these birds.”
Jones recommends putting a paw balm on the paws of animals who enjoy being outside in winter weather, to further protect them.
