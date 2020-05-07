The river cruise boat schedule for Paducah’s riverfront is tentatively set.
Shore Excursions of America and American Cruise Lines expect to visit Paducah starting in late June and early July. Under the current tentative schedule, ACL’s first visit to Paducah would be June 24 and AQSC’s first visit would be July 2.
For Paducah, this eliminates two visits by the American Countess, two visits by the America, and one visit by the Queen of the Mississippi. Return-to-service dates will likely change again based on the evolution of COVID-19 and mandated restrictions, according to the Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Upcoming schedule (tentative through July):
• June 24, Queen of the Mississippi, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
• July 2, American Duchess, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• July 10, Queen of the Mississippi, 2 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
• July 10, American Countess, Noon-5 p.m.
• July 14, Queen of the Mississippi, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
• July 23, American Queen, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• July 30, Queen of the Mississippi, 2 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.