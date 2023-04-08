REUNION
Heath High School Alumni Reunion, will be held 6 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Heath Middle School Cafeteria. The annual meeting and dinner will honor the Class of 1973. Anyone who attended Heath High School is welcome. A meal will be served and is $20 per person. Reservations/information contact Gary Jackson: 270-462-3551.
