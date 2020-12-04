The holiday season is upon us, and typically that means a busy time for retailers, but this year is different. Like most other things in 2020, holiday shopping is shaping up to be very different this holiday season.
“A whole lot slower than in the past, a lot slower,” Shoe Dept. Encore at Kentucky Oaks Mall store manager Tyler Rodgers said.
Rodgers said fewer people are shopping in person this year because of the pandemic. The number of people that shopped in person on Black Friday was down dramatically across the country compared to last year. Forbes reported Black Friday in-person sales nationally were down by 30%. Rodgers said the fewer number of in-person shoppers is forcing the business to change its approach a bit to holiday shopping.
“We just started the in-store pick up just about a week ago, so that’s even new because of COVID. So they’ve definitely been trying to speed up a little bit of it just to kind of help out the people now,” Rodgers said.
Retailers say more shoppers are shopping online due to the pandemic. Cyber Monday sales racked in an estimated $10.8 billion nationally. Despite the drop of in-person shoppers, Rodgers said there is still plenty of work for them to need seasonal workers. The issue many retail stores are having though is finding people willing to apply for the open jobs.
“We’re still always looking to hire a few more, especially seasonal, you know we’ve got our hiring signs up and stuff but it’s been a little bit more difficult compared to the rest trying to find more help and seasonal help for sure,” Rodgers said.
It’s unclear why many people are unwilling to apply for open seasonal positions. Many believe it’s due to a fear of catching COVID-19, and the expanded unemployment benefits.
In the meantime, Rodgers said they will continue to work to keep up with the increase in online orders, and keep the shelves stocked.
“It’s definitely just more so changed into more online and really trying to help customers find what they’re needing,” Rodgers said.
Retailers aren’t the only ones trying to hire seasonal workers. Delivery companies like Amazon, FedEx and UPS are also expected to hire thousands of workers to meet the demand for delivering online orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.