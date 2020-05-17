The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce and Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau are hosting a webinar Tuesday on new guidelines for restaurants that can reopen Friday, under the state’s Healthy at Work initiative.
The webinar, “How to Prepare for the Opening of Restaurants,” will be at 10 a.m. and is open to businesses throughout the region. Consumers are welcome to listen to the call to learn more about the guidelines.
To join, go to Zoom and enter Meeting ID: 966 3546 1813 or join audio only by calling 1-646-558-8656 and use the same Meeting ID.
Stacy Roof, president and CEO of the Kentucky Restaurant Association, will be the presenter to review the new guidelines and answer questions. Under Gov. Andy Beshear’s phased-in approach to restarting the state’s economy, restaurants can open Friday with 33% capacity inside and unlimited seating outdoors with social distancing.
“We commend local restaurateurs and all industry partners who have creatively adapted during this challenging time,” said Mary Hammond, PCVB executive director.
“We can’t wait for our local restaurants to be open and once again provide their outstanding cuisine and service,” Chamber President Sandra Wilson said.
“This is a great step in getting our local economy energized and more of our businesses open.”
The Kentucky Restaurant Association is the trade association for restaurants in Kentucky, representing more than 1,100 members statewide.
