WPSD Local 6 is proud to serve this community, providing our viewers a lifeline during times of crisis, and the news, information and entertainment they rely on every day.
Like all local broadcasters, our programming is free to viewers, available with an antenna. We are always on and always there for our communities in our greatest moments and most challenging hours.
Though our commitment to serving our community will not change, we are preparing for another kind of change that will impact our antenna viewers. By law, nearly 1,000 TV stations nationwide must change frequencies to make room for wireless services. Our station is one of these channels. We are scheduled to move frequencies today. This is our rescan day. Rescanning is when your TV finds all of the available channels in your area.
So what does this mean for you, the viewer? If you watch TV for free, over the air with an antenna, you will need to rescan your TV or converter box today to continue watching our station. Select “scan” or “autotune” from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process. You can usually find instructions by pressing the “set-up” or “menu” buttons on your television or digital antenna remote control.
No new equipment or services are needed, and once your rescan is complete, you will still find WPSD Local 6 on the same channel number as before. If you pay a monthly fee for cable or satellite service, you do not need to rescan. Your service provider will do it for you.
As TV stations are moving at different times, you may need to rescan your TV more than once — any time a local station changes frequencies.
If you haven’t rescanned your TV recently, you may discover TV channels that you didn’t even know you were missing. You can find more information about these TV rescan days and learn when other stations in our hometown may be moving frequencies at TVAnswers.org.
For more information, visit TVAnswers.org or contact the Federal Communication Commission’s hotline at 1-888-CALLFCC (1-888-225-5322) and press 6 to speak to someone on the help desk. The center is staffed from 7 a.m. to midnight.
As the vice president and general manager of WPSD Local 6 I feel privileged to serve our community every day. We are working hard to prepare for the technical challenges of changing frequencies and want to make this change as easy as possible for our viewers.
Our station’s commitment to always be there for our community will never change.
Part of this column was supplied by TVAnswers.org.
Bill Evans is the vice president/general manager of WPSD Local 6 and publisher of The Paducah Sun.
