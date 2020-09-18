This month is the perfect time to patch, re-seed or start a new lawn for spring. Small bald areas are easy to renovate; even re-seeding can be a relatively small task.
Taking on a whole yard requires preplanning. To start with a clean slate, kill weeds chemically or by hand then remove all debris and dry leaves.
Do your research so that the renovation is done right. Have your Extension Service soil test for pH (6 is ideal), and request which seed is right for the lawn. Is it sunny, dappled or shady, and what soil type?
For future reference, keep the seed package label that lists active seeds, total% (ideally 95%), germination rate, date, lot number, and inactive filler.
The following can be hired out.
Apply weed killer, re-spray in three days, and wait three days before reseeding.
Rent a plug (not slit) aerator to provide greater soil contact and better germination. They are available from most nurseries. Set the aerator to 4 inches long (depth of most roots) and 4 inches apart. Water the soil the day before use.
A seed spreader gives a more even seed application than broadcasting. Set the spreader according to the seed package label. Fill with coffee grounds or construction sand and practice even seeding. When actually seeding, do so in one direction, turn off the spreader, turn around, re-open the spreader and repeat until the yard is covered. Repeat at a 90-degree direction for full coverage. Use the back of a garden rake to smooth soil, then water and cover with straw or netting. Water daily until the second mowing, then apply 16-4-8 fertilizer.
Tall fescue is the best grass for our area. A good blend is Millennium, Picasso and Falcon. They are improved fescues of KY31. It is a coarse fescue found in central Kentucky and introduced in 1931.
THINGS TO DO
• Garden — Continue to weed. Cut woody weeds to 3 inches and “paint” the cut and stem to the ground with woody stem killer. Soak a sponge mop with herbicide to “mop” over emerging weeds. Plant fall annuals and perennials on a cloudy day or late afternoon to reduce transplant stress. Keep an eye on roses for fungal disease and treat accordingly. Remove any foliage on the ground. Rose lovers who do not have enough sun (six-plus hours) now have available shrub roses (four hours or less sun) including 15 varieties from David Austin Roses.
• Trees and shrubs — Check mulch for signs of fungus around the plants. Remove, spray with a fungicide and replace with new mulch. If plant foliage seems to be burned and seems to be spreading, take a sample small branch to your Extension Service to test for leaf scorch. Rake up and destroy leaves on the ground.
• Vegetables — Squash bugs are prolific and massing under cucurbit leaves and in ground clutter. Target immature insects by applying spinosad, a natural substance made by a soil bacterium. Adult insects are harder to find and kill. Spinosad (available at Walmart, Lowe’s and Home Depot) also controls thrips, leafminers, spider mites, mosquitoes, ants, fruit flies and others The Lyon County Master Gardeners found that duct tape rolled around the hand readily removes eggs and immature insects.
Transplant broccoli and kale. Cool nights produce greater sugar content in kale, improving its flavor.
• Plant by the moon — Sept. 20, 28-29 are good planting days; so-so days are Sept. 21-23, 25-27.
EVENTS
• Saturday, Sept. 19 — Life on the Farm (Homeplace 1850s), and mid-September-mid-October, Elk Bugling (Elk and Bison Prairie), Land Between the Lakes. For more information on these and other activities: landbetweenthelakes.com, 800-525-7077.
• Saturday, Sept. 26 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fall Harvest Market, Icehouse Gallery, Mayfield. Park behind the building, 120 N. Eighth St. More information: 270-247-6971.
Reach Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.