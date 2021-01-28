Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah will be among the state’s regional vaccination sites, as Gov. Andy Beshear announced four vaccine sites Thursday.
Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, and the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, the only site operated by Kroger, also were named Thursday.
Beshear said every vaccination site is asked to prioritize the age 70-plus group until further notice. Other people from Phase 1A and 1B are still eligible for the vaccine.
He will continue to announce more vaccinations every Thursday for the next two weeks.
Local leaders spoke ahead of Thursday’s announcement, explaining their effort to get regional vaccination sites in west Kentucky.
Paducah Mayor George Bray has been working with McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer to secure more vaccines for the area.
“Our indications are that we are going to start getting more vaccine next week, we’re hoping that the governor is going to confirm that today, but that we’re going to start getting more vaccine next week,” Bray said Thursday.
“It will start flowing consistently week after week and so we will have to be on top of our game to make sure that we get people vaccinated.”
Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White said since their first shipment, they haven’t received another. He said he has residents in the 70-plus group waiting on vaccines, and he can’t give them an answer.
He sent over a proposal to the state multiple times, asking that Lee S. Jones Park become a regional vaccination site.
“Those proposals have been sent to Frankfort to different agencies, but so far we haven’t received enough to start another distribution so we’re still waiting on that,” White said.
“We’re hoping that we get more vaccine, but it’s been a while since we’ve received enough to do anything.”
Purchase District Health Department and the two Paducah hospitals submitted a joint proposal to the state, asking that each entity serves as a regional vaccination site. The health department was the only one not approved.
Health Department Director Kent Koster said Mercy and Baptist will receive 500 doses each of COVID-19 vaccine per week, and that number will increase to 1,000 for booster shots.
They will require appointments as well. The Phase 1B, 70-plus population will be the priority.
Koster said his office will fall under whichever vaccine distribution plan the state has or will develop for all health departments. The state will allocate vaccines to the health departments based on their population, which departments will give to vulnerable populations.
Koster said they don’t know how many vaccines they will receive or when they will get them. They have only booster vaccines for those that have received their first dose at the health department.
He said Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman, Fulton and McCracken County health departments will receive vaccines around the same time, as they become available.
Kentuckians can learn if they’re eligible to get a vaccine, and where the closest location is to them by visiting kycovid19.ky.gov. There is also a hotline available at 1-855-598-2246.
