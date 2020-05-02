Blood shortages are constant under typical circumstances, but with fewer drives and fewer people wanting to venture out because of COVID-19, supplies are even less available.
Tiffany Taylor, external communications manager for the American Red Cross’s Tennessee Valley Region, said the Red Cross has implemented new safety protocols.
“We’re asking donors to make appointments so we can manage the flow of donors and ensure that we can follow social distancing practices,” Taylor said. “We are requiring all donors to wear masks. If you do not have a mask of your own, we can provide one for you.
“We are also taking the temperature of all donors prior to entering the blood donation site and providing hand sanitizer throughout the process.”
People can find a listing of blood drives in their area and make appointments through redcross.org. They can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767).
“We’ve been able to meet our patients’ needs thus far, but we know that there is no end date to the COVID-19 situation,” Taylor said. “Because we’re not hosting as many drives due to so many businesses and schools being closed and unable to host them, there is an ongoing need for blood.
“Also, with many cities and states in the process of opening back up, many health care facilities are beginning to add elective surgeries that may need blood and blood products.”
The Paducah Blood Donation Center is open six days a week. Hours of operation are 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Saturday; 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Sunday; 11:45 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Monday; 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Tuesday; 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Thursday; and 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Friday. It is closed Wednesdays.
Other area places to donate blood for the next two weeks are:
• First Christian Church, 415 Audubon Drive, Paducah, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday.
• Calvert City Civic Center, 991 E. Fifth Ave., Calvert City, noon to 6 p.m. Monday.
• Concord United Methodist Church, 5178 Hinkleville Road, Paducah, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 12.
• American Legion, 211 S. Seventh St., Mayfield, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
• First Baptist Church, 115 Second St., Fulton, noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
• Twelve Oaks Baptist Church, 2110 New Holt Road, Paducah, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
• Reidland Church of Christ, 5500 Kentucky Dam Road, Paducah, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
• Bardwell Community, 65 John Roberts Drive, Bardwell, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday.
• First Baptist Church, 421 Broadway, La Center, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
• Walmart, 310 W. Fifth St., Benton, noon to 5 p.m. May 11.
• St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1620 W. Main St., Murray, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14.
• Marshall County Hospital, 615 Old Symsonia Road, Benton, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 15.
• Knights of Columbus Hall 1418, 106 Picnic Road, Fancy Farm, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 17.
