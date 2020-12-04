Some parents of Lowes Elementary students are worried that their school may be headed toward closure.
Lowes Elementary was removed as a priority from the District Facility Plan draft and placed into a transitional category following comments from the Kentucky Department of Education and recommendation from Graves County’s school superintendent.
Graves County Middle School has become the sole Priority 1 facility on the updated draft and Lowes students could be transitioned to other elementary schools pending approval, Graves County Schools Superintendent Matthew Madding said.
In the Local Planning Committee’s August DFP draft was a proposal for renovating Lowes Elementary, which would total $10.5 million. However, KDE said that because the school’s enrollment is less than 300, the district could not exceed $7.05 million. Madding said that number drops to $6.05 million after factoring in the current enrollment of 217 students in K-6.
Two mothers of Lowes Elementary students expressed their concerns over the prospect of losing a piece of their history and felt the board of education should fight harder to save the school.
Jamie Sears Rawlings said four generations of her family have attended Lowes Elementary, starting with her grandparents. Her mother, Debra Sears, was a teacher at the school for 28 years. Rawlings herself was a student at Lowes, and now her daughter, Maggie, is a first grader there.
“So, to say this is personal is a bit of an understatement,” Rawlings said.
Part of the Facebook group Lowes Elementary Priority #1, she said the community has always been open to compromise and hopes the board would consider pushing back against KDE.
Jodi Hanson, who has two sons at the school, expressed similar frustrations, especially with the board. Though she understands the difficult decisions being made, she felt they had done a disservice to Lowes Elementary by not acting sooner.
She added that Lowes’ students are “bright and smart” with excellent teachers, and to have them all syphoned to different schools would be “disappointing.” However, regardless of the outcome, she intends to make her case to the board and fight to keep the school open.
After multiple discussions with KDE, RossTarrant Architects, and considering the available capacity at the district’s other elementary schools, Madding made three recommendations to the LPC based on KDE’s comments. The first was to move Lowes Elementary into a transitional phase with the intent being to slowly transition students away from it. The second would see the district reorganize its grade levels. Specifically, sixth grade would be moved to the middle school.
The third recommendation was to make the middle school the sole facility in the DFP’s Priority 1 category as it would need new classrooms to accommodate more students.
Madding said the LPC voted Tuesday at its December meeting 13-3 in favor of the new draft based on those recommendations.
Madding stressed that the DFP is still in “draft mode” and that Lowes’ fate would not be finalized until the state process and a final approval by the Graves County Board of Education.
