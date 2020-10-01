MURRAY — Murray State University’s Racer Academy has introduced new certificates for high school students, establishing pathways that apply directly toward a degree at Murray State. Racer Academy, a dual-credit program offered to high school juniors and seniors looking to work ahead on their college plans, is under the direction of the University’s Center for Adult and Regional Education.
Racer Academy students earn certificates after completing 12 credit hours in their degree pathway. The new system ensures students stay on track with courses that count toward graduation requirements in their desired field. Pathway options include nursing and health professions, science and engineering, business and entrepreneurship, agriculture, humanities, the arts, education and human services.
Led by supportive faculty members who are experts in their field, the Racer Academy curriculum sets students on a pathway to a lifetime of career fulfillment through specially-designed courses and personalized academic support.
A recent report by the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education highlights the importance of dual-credit programs, finding that participants were more likely to persist to a second year of college and earn a first-year grade-point average of 3.0 or higher when compared to their non-participating peers.
“We’re looking forward to working with students, their families, counselors and schools on developing an outstanding dual-credit experience,” said Dan Lavit, executive director of the Center for Adult and Regional Education. “From cost savings to greater persistence to graduation, there are so many benefits to being a part of Racer Academy.”
To join the Racer Academy, potential students must be a high school junior or senior with a minimum unweighted cumulative GPA of 3.0 or rank in the top half of their class. Individuals, including high school administrators, teachers and students can learn more and get started today at murraystate.edu/racer academy.
Students who are undecided about their major are encouraged to visit murraystate.myma jors.com for an assessment quiz that suggests possible programs for them at Murray State.
For more information, visit murraystate.edu/raceracademy or contact Lisa Schmidt at 270-809-2159.
