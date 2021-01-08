The Purchase District Health Department is vaccinating health care workers and first responders and plans are underway to vaccinate the next group of people, those 70 and older.
And that means those in that age group need to wait for their turn.
Take for instance Mark Hurt, a health care worker. While he’s getting the COVID-19 vaccine, his 92-year-old mother is anxiously waiting for hers.
“She knows that she has to wear a mask for all these months,” Hurt said. “And hasn’t been able to get out and do a lot of the things that she’s wanted to. And that hopefully this will make it where she can. ... You know, she’s pretty active for her age. So this will make it so that she can do some things that she prefers.”
Kent Koster with the Purchase District Health Department said when they start vaccinating those 70 and older, they’ll do so on a scheduling system, where people sign up for an appointment time via email.
Koster said vaccine supply is limited and the Purchase District is larger.
That’s why other smaller counties are able to vaccinate the next phase of people. He said he believes a vaccination scheduling system will be more organized for the elderly.
“Frustration, and you don’t even know if you’re going to be able to get vaccinated,” Koster said. “Because you may run out of vaccine. So it’s a whole lot more considerate of the population if we do a scheduling process.”
Koster hopes to start vaccinating those 70 and older in three weeks. In order to do that, they have to get more doses.
Koster said the health department reached out to Dr. Steven Stack with the state to accelerate the amount of vaccine they distribute to the county. The older population will be able to schedule a vaccination by either phone call or email.
