The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating or identifying a truck suspected in the theft of an enclosed trailer.
Deputies responded to the 6300 block of Kentucky Dam Road on Thursday in reference to the theft of a 6x12 enclosed utility trailer from a storage facility. The victim reported that the trailer was stolen sometime overnight.
Deputies located surveillance video from the location. The vehicle appears to be an older model red or maroon Chevrolet four-door truck with distinctive silver wheels. A still shot from the video accompanies this article.
If anyone has information to the location of the stolen trailer, or information related to the Chevrolet truck, contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department Detectives at 270-444-4719, mccrackencountysheriff.com, or your local law enforcement agency. Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play. You may also contact WKY Crime Stoppers at 270-444-TELL.
