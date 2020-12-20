Paducah’s Public Works Department will have a different schedule for the holidays for garbage collection, as well as for the recycling drop-off facility. Also, Christmas tree recycling will be available.
Below are the changes to the Public Works Department’s schedule for the holidays. Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1 are city holidays. As a reminder, place your garbage rollout container at its designated collection point no later than 4 a.m. on the scheduled day of pickup. If you have a question, contact the Public Works Department at 270-444-8511.
Garbage Collection Christmas Holidays: There will be no residential garbage collection on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Thursday’s routes will be collected Wednesday, Dec. 23, along with the Wednesday routes. Friday’s routes will be collected Monday, Dec. 28.
Garbage Collection New Year’s Holidays: There will be no residential garbage collection on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. Thursday’s routes will be collected Wednesday, Dec. 30, along with the Wednesday routes. Friday’s routes will be collected Monday, Jan. 4.
Recycling Drop-Off Facility: The recycling drop-off facility operated by Freedom Waste (WCA) located at 400 State St. will be closed to the public on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The facility is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon. There is no charge for the public to drop off recyclables.
Compost Facility and Live Christmas Tree Recycling: To dispose of a live Christmas tree, the City of Paducah urges residents to recycle by taking the tree to the Compost Facility located at 1560 N. Eighth St. during regular business hours. The facility is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. It will be closed Dec. 24, 25, 31, and Jan. 1. Remove all lights, garland and ornaments before taking the tree to the Compost Facility. Residents also can dispose of trees by calling the Public Works Department to request the tree to be picked up by city crews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.