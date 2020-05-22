The city of Paducah issued a few reminders from its Public Works Department on Thursday ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.
Curbside recycling will be collected Tuesday for Paducah households that get recyclables collected on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. There will not be a collection on Memorial Day.
The compost facility, 1560 N. Eighth St., will be closed on Memorial Day.
The trash collection schedule will not change for Memorial Day week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.