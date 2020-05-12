Paducah residents are now able to make public comments during the city of Paducah’s virtual commission meetings, through a newly established procedure.
City Hall temporarily closed its doors to the public in March, due to social distancing guidelines with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the public isn’t currently able to attend city commission meetings in person, where they could comment on agenda items.
The commission transitioned to virtual meetings, and its past three meetings were held without public comment. Meetings can be watched live through YouTube, @paducahkygov, or Government 11 (for Comcast subscribers), as city staff and officials conduct business by video conferencing. The next meeting is 5:30 p.m. today.
“When all this first started, I actually never thought we would be doing virtual meetings this long, but now that we are, I’m really excited that we can add back the public engagement part of our meetings,” Mayor Brandi Harless said.
“I’m very thankful for the team for figuring it out. We’ll see how it goes. This is a big experiment, and hopefully it’ll work well (Tuesday) night.”
The city has several requirements for making public comments at a virtual meeting.
According to a news release, people must complete a public comment card that’s available at paducahky.gov/2020-city-commission and return it to the City Clerk’s Office no later than 3:30 p.m. on the day of a scheduled commission meeting.
They can be emailed to City Clerk Lindsay Parish at lparish@paducahky.gov, or placed in a secure drop box near City Hall’s front doors, 300 S. Fifth St. The public also can call the Customer Experience Department at 270-444-8800 to arrange to pick up a copy of the card.
The following requirements are set:
• Incomplete public comment cards won’t be accepted.
• Cards received after the 3:30 p.m. deadline won’t be accepted.
• People who submit a completed card will be sent a link and/or dial-in number to join the meeting either through virtual teleconference or by phone.
• People need to be logged in or dialed into the meeting no later than 5:15 p.m. on the day of the meeting. It’ll be locked at 5:30 p.m. with no additional attendees permitted to join.
• The mayor will call on each person dialed or logged into the meeting to speak during the agenda’s public comment section. Each comment is limited to three minutes.
Harless said the city has public meetings for a reason and the public needs to feel like they can participate. However, she also said the community can communicate with city leaders at any time.
“People can call us. People can email us,” she added. “There’s a lot of ways to get in touch with us and I want to make sure everyone understands that and utilizes that, but also want to make sure that people have the opportunity to comment on agenda items.”
