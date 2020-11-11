Students at Paducah Tilghman High School have earned a total of 40 AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on Advanced Placement Exams for the 2019-20 school year.
The AP Program recognizes high school students who have demonstrated outstanding college-level achievement through AP courses and exams with the AP Scholar Awards. The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on students’ performance on AP exams.
Ryan Chua, Kate Criner, and Paulo Garcia (PTHS ‘20) were named National AP Scholars by earning an average score of at least 4 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 4 or higher on at least eight of these exams.
Eight students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. The AP Scholars with Distinction are seniors Sam Kirchhoff and Jenna Price. In addition, recent graduates Ryan Chua, Kate Criner, Paulo Garcia, Erin Kelly, Samuel Lambert and Lillian Wisner earned the designation.
Seven students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. AP Scholars with Honor are seniors Ben LeBuhn, Mason Romanak and Leah Tyrrell and recent graduates Andrew Katz, Emily Krall, Erin Stafford and Travis Trimble.
Twenty-two students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP exams with scores of 3 or higher. The AP scholars are seniors Grace Bakehouse, Raven Butler, Aiden Caywood, Daniel Garcia, Emma Gilbert, Kindle Knight, Madeline Strenge, Jake Taylor, Georgia Terpstra, Clare Uhlik and Reilly Walton; juniors Renee Chua, Frannie Hideg, Paige Kight and Kate LeBuhn; and recent graduates Quinn Atnip, Maxx Besaww, Emma Massey, Jackson Mundy, Bailee Patel, Katie Peck and Sam Whelan.
— Paducah Public Schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.