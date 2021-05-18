Paducah Tilghman High School sophomores Kate Bidwell and Nathaniel Skinner have earned national titles in the Daughters of the American Revolution Junior American Citizen contest.
This year’s contest theme was “The 400th Anniversary of the Mayflower: Rise and Shine for New Opportunities in a New Land.”
Bidwell was named national champion in the 10th grade division, Community Service category.
Skinner was named national champion in the 10th grade division, Short Story / Creative Writing category.
Both were previously named county and state champions.
— Submitted
