Paducah Tilghman High School senior Jasmine Meadows has been honored as a Kentucky Commonwealth Ambassador by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael G. Adams, the school announced.
“It is my great pleasure to award Ms. Meadows with the highest honor this Office can bestow,” Adams said. “We present the Commonwealth Ambassador award to individuals who demonstrate exceptional character and citizenship through their contributions to their communities and our commonwealth.”
Meadows is president of the African American Leadership Club, treasurer of the Interact Club, and vice president of the Black Coal and Rose Society. She is a Paxton Scholar and is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, and Community Life Church. She was the recipient of the DAR Youth Citizenship Medal as a freshman.
Meadows is the daughter of Candice and André Meadows. She plans to attend the University of Louisville this fall as a Woodford R. Porter Scholar.
