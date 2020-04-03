The widespread effects of COVID-19 are affecting everyday aspects of our lives as well as the more special times.
Seniors at Paducah Tilghman High School found out Thursday morning that their prom — a memorable moment of a high school graduate’s life — would be canceled.
The prom was originally scheduled for May 2 at the Carson Center.
That move may have been predictable and the correct thing to do, but still is disappointing to the Class of 2020.
Allison Stieg, in her first year as principal at PTHS, said the decision was made earlier this week.
“Some of our kids have purchased dresses, but a lot of them haven’t,” she said. “We just felt like, with everything that’s going on, we just wouldn’t want to see a family spend so much money on a prom dress. They’d have to go shopping now.
“We also felt like, at this point, after learning so much about the virus and how much school we’ve been missing that it doesn’t need to be the focus for families, to spend so much money on a prom dress or the other things that go along with prom.”
Stieg said she was as disappointed as much as the seniors, as she was looking forward to seeing her first prom as a principal.
“I was so excited, looking forward to seeing them,” she said. “It’s so sad, and I don’t like it for our students at all. It breaks my heart.
“It was the right thing to do, with orders from the governor. They don’t need to be together in a building like that, and there’s no way to have a prom without breaking protocol.”
Stieg told the seniors about canceling the prom through Microsoft Teams, a communication program that has been instrumental with students and their Non-Traditional Instruction work.
Keiler Belt is a senior at PTHS. She is the president of the Beta Club and a member of the National Honor Society, the Student Government Association and the Interact Club. She also plays for the Blue Tornado softball team.
“Honestly, I kind of expected it because with everything going on, it wasn’t super-shocking to most of us,” she said. “It was really hard because I already have a dress and a date and everything, but I understand why it had to be done.
“The hardest thing about this year is that I play softball, and I wasn’t able to play in my senior year season.”
