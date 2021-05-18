Paducah Tilghman High School junior Zabrina Hunter has been named a Dr. Carter G. Woodson Legacy Scholar at Berea College.
Berea College’s prestigious Dr. Carter G. Woodson Legacy Scholarship and Award honors outstanding high school juniors who embody Woodson’s spirit in the areas of academic excellence, civic engagement, and community service. The designation comes with an annual scholarship to Berea College.
Woodson, known worldwide as the “Father of Black History,” is a Berea College graduate and was the second African American to earn a doctorate degree from Harvard University. He was the first to develop the field of African American studies and created Black History Month. His legacy exemplifies Berea’s centuries-old commitment to interracial education.
