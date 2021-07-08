Former Christian County head football coach and athletic director Steve Lovelace appeared in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon to be arraigned on his felony theft charges.
Lovelace, 51, who in April joined the Paducah Tilghman football staff after resigning as Christian County football coach in March, appeared in Judge Andrew Self’s courtroom along with Paducah defense attorney David Bundrick.
Bundrick entered a not guilty plea on Lovelace’s behalf as the defense begins to receive evidence in the case with negotiations between the defense and prosecution soon to start.
Self then advised the court that he would schedule the case for a pretrial conference, but it would not be in his court due to his relationship with Lovelace. Instead, Self is transferring the case to Judge John Atkins.
Bundrick requested the case be continued for roughly six weeks to allow the prosecution’s evidence to be transferred to the defense and allow the defense time to review the evidence with Lovelace.
Self agreed and continued the case to its first pretrial conference on Aug. 11 in Atkins’ court.
Lovelace was recently indicted on charges of theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $10,000 but less than $1 million, and theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $500 but less than $10,000.
Theft over $10,000 is a Class C felony, while theft over $500 is a Class D felony.
According to the indictment, Lovelace is accused of “converting over $500 but less than $10,000 of funds or checks belonging to the CCHS Football Booster Club and Quarterback Club for his own personal use with the intent to benefit himself or another not entitled to those funds.”
Lovelace is also accused of “converting over $10,000 in funds or checks belonging to the high school itself for his own personal use with the intent to benefit himself or another not entitled to the funds.”
Lovelace was arrested June 28 by Christian County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Christian County Jail. He was released on an $18,000 bond.
Following the news of Lovelace’s indictment, Christian County Public Schools Director of Communications John Rittenhouse released an official statement on the former coach’s criminal charges.
“As this matter does not involve a current Christian County Public Schools employee, Superintendent Chris Bentzel has no comment,” Rittenhouse said.
Christian County Public Schools announced on March 5 that Lovelace would no longer be serving as the CCHS athletic director. The reason for Lovelace’s replacement was not made public by CCPS.
Paducah Independent School District also released a statement regarding Lovelace’s charges following the news of his indictment.
“We are aware of the situation in Christian County. We are monitoring it closely, and we are in communication with the commonwealth’s attorney,” PISD Superintendent Donald Shively said. “Mr. Lovelace was highly recommended for his work with children when reference calls were made to Christian County schools. As we progress through the situation, we are going to do what is best for our children.”
