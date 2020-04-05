The Paducah Tilghman High School Class of 2020 will receive their caps and gowns in a special “Graduation Caravan” on Wednesday.
PTHS administrators will board buses and will stop at every bus stop in the district to deliver graduation caps and gowns to seniors. Seniors who live outside the district are encouraged to come to any bus stop to receive their caps and gowns.
Those seniors who are unable to get to a bus stop Wednesday can pick up their cap and gown at PTHS from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
“We (administrators) will be dressed in our graduation gowns when we go out,” Principal Allison Stieg said. “We hope to have a caravan of teachers in their robes following us in their cars, along with some other special surprises.
“This is a special class that will miss many of the normal events that surround graduation, so we want to do everything we can to celebrate their accomplishments.”
Stieg said the PTHS commencement ceremony, scheduled for May 22, is not canceled, but she is making plans to film a virtual graduation ceremony in case commencement has to be postponed.
“I have all the students in town now,” Stieg said, “so we want to do a virtual ceremony that we can give to everyone in case we’re not able to assemble in a group this summer.
“Putting a virtual ceremony together will take a lot of work, so that’s why we want to go ahead and hand out caps and gowns next week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.