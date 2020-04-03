Due to the continuing uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, the Paducah Symphony Orchestra has suspended the two remaining concerts in its current season.
The two concerts will be presented as part of a future concert season.
The PSO is urging its patrons to consider donating the cost of their remaining tickets.
“Choosing to make your tickets a tax-deductible contribution will ensure the viability of the PSO during this difficult situation, which threatens the very nature of our work,” according to a news release.
Ticket-holders who wish to receive vouchers or a full refund can send an email to Contact@PaducahSymphony.org by April 10 to receive a timely response.
The PSO office is closed at this time. Updates will be provided on Facebook and via email.
