Parents in the Paducah Independent School District are discussing different forms of protest, as conversations about a controversial photo continues.
A photo of Paducah Public Schools’ Superintendent Donald Shively in blackface is sparking outrage in the community.
The superintendent spoke out about the photo on Tuesday in interviews with local media. The interviews happened after online circulation began that same day. Shively admitted that it was him in the picture, in a photo he said was taken in 2002.
One protest is planned for the Paducah Tilghman High School football game on Friday. The second one, a districtwide walkout, is tentatively planned for next week.
Brianna Hill, the mother of a Paducah Tilghman football player, is planning the districtwide protest.
“We don’t have to tolerate this, and we’re not going to tolerate it,” Hill said.
“We’re going to take a stand to let Mr. Shively know, to let the board of education know that, ‘Hey we are the Paducah City School District.’ ”
The photo is receiving backlash, labeled as “racist” and a “a big mistake.”
The image shows Shively in blackface, wearing a Paducah Tilghman shirt, a do-rag, gold chains, and gold teeth while holding a beer. He stands beside a woman who is also in blackface, wearing an Afro-wig and rear-end padding.
Hill called the images stereotypical, and a poor representation of African Americans.
“I also could have taken it a little bit better if he was trying to dress as a specific person of color, but you put the do-rag on, the gold teeth on and the gold chain and the thing that really hurts me the most is the female in the picture, I don’t know any sisters that look like that,” Hill said.
The mother said her high school son has also expressed disappointment in the photo. She said the walk-out is necessary.
Hill has already made calls to state officials in an effort to ensure students and faculty involved will not face repercussions.
“I made a call to the board of education, I made a call to the commissioner of education and so what I had looked for was for the students and the faculty that participates in this, (to face) no retaliation. They didn’t make him paint himself, they didn’t, he chose, he made the choice,” Hill said.
The superintendent made a public apology, giving details on the photo and its origin. He expressed that he has never treated any student poorly, especially based on the color of their skin.
Hill said that apology is not good enough.
“Mr. Shively, again, I am asking you, pleading with you, please come in front of your students and faculty and do what’s right and apologize,” Hill said.
The protests are not set in stone as of yet. Hill’s protest will demand that the superintendent resign and give an in-person public apology to students and staff.
Paducah Public Schools public relations director Wayne Walden said Wednesday that he had not received calls about any planned walk-outs or protests.
