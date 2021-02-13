Residents are urged to make sure they’re doing everything they can to keep their homes safe and warm this chilly weekend.
Plumbers say begin by monitoring pipes right away. They also discourage using an oven or gas stove-top for heat in the home.
Griffin Plumbing and Piping owner Trey Griffin gave tips on how to keep pipes from freezing, like opening water faucets, just a little.
“Your water, you need to turn on, let it run to a little trickle, where it’s steady,” Griffin said Friday.
He advised leaving cabinets open as well, while monitoring pipes.
“If it freezes, you need to know where your main shut off is,” Griffin said.
Griffin said their Salamander heaters are ready for the calls they will get about frozen pipes.
“We use these to thaw out lines on the river underneath houses; they run on diesel, they run on kerosene,” Griffin said. “I would leave these to professional plumbers to come out here and use these.
“The next thing that people need to do is make sure their hydrants, the hoses are off,” he said.
“Go around and make sure your vents are closed around your house, so it’s not getting any weather, you know, cold air blowing through.”
He also reminds people with well-houses to monitor them.
“Most well-houses now have a receptacle in them. Put a heat light in them, keep them warm,” Griffin said.
Kay Coomes of Atmos Energy had a list of more things for residents to keep in mind, but one was most important.
“If they smell gas, they need to act fast. You know, during this time there are a lot of potential ways that carbon monoxide could build up in a home,” Coomes said. “So that is one of the things that we stress for our community.”
Coomes said if everyone follows these weather safety tips, it will help them and her team.
“There’s so much gas going through the pipes, ‘cause you know everybody’s wanting to stay warm, they’re running their heater up a little warmer than they normally would in these temperatures,” she said.
“So it challenges the system and this is something that we prepared for, we have our technicians, they know to monitor our systems. ...”
She also recommends taking steps to save a few dollars.
“They can weather-strip around windows and doors. You know, the biggest place where you lose the most heat is around windows and doors,” Coomes said.
“So if they can winterize, weatherize around those doors. They can also help with keeping the warm in and keeping the cold out.”
Atmos Energy also reminds customers to keep natural gas meters clear of snow and ice. Those are weather-proof, but to ensure they run smoothly, use only a broom or brush to clear them of snow and ice.
