FANCY FARM — An elementary school principal in Graves County is pulling double duty as a school bus driver in the midst of a driver shortage during the pandemic.
Janet Throgmorton has been the principal at Fancy Farm Elementary for the past 11 years. Previously, she was a teacher at the school who taught all grade levels except kindergarten. Overall, she has worked at Fancy Farm Elementary for 25 years.
Throgmorton said the Graves County School District allows anyone interested in becoming a bus driver to get training for a commercial driver’s license. So about three years ago, she earned her CDL.
“We have a shortage of substitute bus drivers and we also, sometimes, it’s difficult to get drivers for field trips, and field trips can also be costly,” Throgmorton said. “I’ve driven farm equipment and other things all of my life. And so surely, I can learn to drive a bus. And so I talked to our director of transportation, and they said that was perfectly fine with them, especially if I was willing to substitute bus drive. And I started to do that just to help out the district, as well as to save us money on field trips when I can drive those field trips.”
Fast forward to present day, and two of her four bus drivers at Fancy Farm Elementary are out because of the pandemic.
“One of my drivers has won the battle against COVID. She’s just trying to recover her health. And another driver, he’s still fighting and on the ventilator. So we’re hoping as he makes improvements daily that he’ll get off that vent soon,” said Throgmorton, adding that the driver has been on the ventilator for more than 40 days.
Throgmorton said the two bus drivers became sick while the school district was doing virtual learning. This week, Graves County Schools resumed in-person instruction. With the two bus drivers being out, Throgmorton was driving a school bus every afternoon this week to fill in.
Throgmorton said she is prepared to drive next week as well if a substitute cannot be found.
“It’s like anybody that works in a school. You do whatever is necessary to get the job done so that kids are safe and loved and learning,” Throgmorton said. “And that’s what we’re all here for.”
Throgmorton said even before her drivers became sick, she drove the school bus a handful of times each month whenever there was a need. For example, if another school in the district was short a bus driver, one of Throgmorton’s drivers would go to the other school while Thorgmorton would fill in for the reassigned driver.
In addition, while the school district was doing virtual learning. Throgmorton drove a school bus from time to time to shuttle students to school for targeted services, as allowed by the state.
“During NTI (non-traditional instruction), we had some students that would come into the building for services and to do their work, and so I drove the bus some during NTI as well,” Throgmorton said.
Throgmorton said when she first began driving a school bus, both students and parents were not expecting it.
”The kids getting on the bus were very surprised. And they’re like, ‘Ms. Janet, why are you driving our bus?’ And some of them even said, ‘Mrs. Janet, do you know how to drive a bus?’ So they’ve enjoyed it,” Throgmorton said. “Some of their parent reactions when I drop them off as the parents meet the bus for the younger children, especially. They would kind of wave at me and then, they would take a double take because they would realize it was me. But it’s been positive.”
Throgmorton said compared to being a principal, working as a bus driver brings a new perspective.
”One good thing about driving the bus is, you know, our bus drivers get an up-close look at the home and where students live, and are there needs that need to be met that you can see just from pulling up to someone’s house? Our drivers have always been great about letting us know if there was a need that they saw,” said Throgmorton. “And driving the bus myself, I can see that firsthand, if there are some things that we can help with.”
Throgmorton said when she’s behind the wheel of a school bus, safety is on her mind. This means ensuring the students are sitting with their siblings and wearing their masks. She joked that she might be a bit too cautious.
”They think I drive too slow and I don’t do the route the way the regular driver does it because I try to avoid having to back up to turn around,” said Throgmorton. “And so I might drive a little bit further to avoid that, and so they tease me about that a little bit. But no, they are very encouraging about things. So if I do have to back up to turn around, sometimes they might applaud me. They tell me I did a good job.”
In addition to driving the school bus, Throgmorton has been making house calls during the pandemic. For example, when students’ laptops break, she would bring replacements to their homes, troubleshoot any issues, and answer questions.
”Just trying to meet their needs so the education process could keep going,” said Throgmorton.
Furthermore, Throgmorton has been shuttling students for years using her personal car. Whenever a student is sick at school and cannot get home, or if a child misses a bus and the parents don’t have a vehicle, Throgmorton would provide transport.
”So I went ahead and increased the insurance on my vehicle. We keep booster seats here so that way, we can meet all safety guidelines. And I’ll go get them or take them home, or just whatever’s needed,” said Throgmorton.
Although Throgmorton has been going above and beyond her role as Fancy Farm Elementary’s principal, she applauds her students for adapting so well during the pandemic.
”When we made that transition (to NTI), they loaded up their backpacks with all their stuff, and some of them barely could walk. And they went home and on Monday morning, logged into Zoom as if we had always done that,” Throgmorton said. “So kids are great about tackling new things, much better than we adults are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.