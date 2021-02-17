Princeton warehouse burns

Fire engulfed a warehouse in Princeton on Wednesday night, WPSD Local 6 reported. The warehouse is at the intersection of Seminary and Vine streets, near Jefferson Street. A viewer told WPSD that it looked like part of the building collapsed, and believes the building was being used for storage. In the past, it had been a textile mill and later a sock factory. A witness at the scene told WPSD multiple fire crews responded and people were encouraged to stay clear of the area.
