For Princeton artist Chad Oliver, Walmart has become more of a “wall mart” — a place to showcase his talents.
The mural of Walmart founder Sam Walton in front of an American flag on the Princeton Walmart wall is a Chad Oliver original.
Oliver’s mural can also be seen at Walmarts in Louisville and Lexington in Kentucky; Savoy, Illinois; Camden, Tennessee; Moulton, Alabama; and Marion, Arkansas.
Oliver’s mural is actually making a second appearance at the Princeton store.
“It was probably about three or four years ago,” Oliver said. “Our store manager, Allen Dixon, asked me to paint a mural in the store’s break room.
“That’s what I painted, but under a store remodel (in October 2018), it ended up having to be painted over.”
Flash-forward to a few months ago, when Walmart stores sought mural ideas from artists. Oliver’s wife, Kasey, submitted a photo she took of the mural that was originally painted at Walmart.
Oliver, who is the executive director of the Princeton-Caldwell County Chamber of Commerce, said the Walmart mural initiative was a means for the stores to recognize local artists nationwide.
Oliver has also painted murals for the Cedar Bluff Baptist Church nursery and at Capitol Cinemas in downtown Princeton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.